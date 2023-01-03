Indian state-run firms to stay exempt from MPS norms

Indian state-run firms to stay exempt from MPS norms

India's capital market regulator has been giving state-run companies exemptions from the MPS norm for years now

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  Jan 03 2023, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 15:16 ist
Sebi is India's capital market regulator. Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian state-run companies will continue to be exempt from the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norm that requires listed companies to maintain a 25 per cent public shareholding, a government notification said late on Monday.

The exemptions from the MPS norm will be valid for a "specified period" even if there is a change in ownership or control after the exemption is granted, the notification said.

Sebi has been giving state-run companies exemptions from the MPS norm for years now.

But extending that exemption for the state-run companies in case they are privatized may coax investors to buy a stake in government companies.

So far, the government's privatisation drive has not taken off as much as expected.

Last month, Sebi said it will relax listing obligations in cases where the federal government sells its majority stake to a private buyer.

Business News
Sebi

