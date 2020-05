India's oilmeal exports dropped 60% in April from a year earlier, as higher government-set oilseed prices made New Delhi's overseas shipments uncompetitive, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

India sold 102,001 tonnes of oilmeal on the world market in April 2020, the start of the 2020-21 fiscal year, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

The meals, made from oilseeds such as soybean and rapeseed, are primarily used as animal feed.