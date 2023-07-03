India's coal output grows 8.40 pc to 222.93 MT

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jul 03 2023, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 19:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India's total coal production rose 8.40 per cent to 222.93 million tonne (MT) in April-June 2023-24, an official statement said on Monday.

The country's overall coal output was 205.65 MT in the year-ago quarter, the Ministry of Coal said.

Captive mines /others registered a growth of 4.74 per cent to 30.48 MT in Q1 FY24, from 29.10 MT in Q1 FY23.

Also Read | Boeing plans to ramp up sourcing from India

The cumulative coal dispatch grew 6.97 per cent to 239.69 MT in Q1 this fiscal compared to 224.08 MT in Q1 of FY23.

The total coal stock, as of June 30, 2023, surged 37.62 per cent to 107.15 MT (provisional) from 77.86 MT a year ago.

"This growth indicates the continued efforts to meet the rising demand for coal," the ministry said.

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has recorded 9.85 per cent growth, with production reaching 175.35 MT in Q1 FY24 compared to 159.63 MT a year ago.

India will not face any coal shortage this year, even during the monsoon, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said last month.

