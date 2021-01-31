India's crude steel production fell 10.6% in 2020 to 99.6 MT: worldsteel

India's crude steel production fell by 10.6 per cent to 99.6 million tonnes (MT) in 2020, according to worldsteel.

The country had produced 111.4 MT of crude steel in 2019, the World Steel Association (worldsteel) said in its latest report.

In 2020, the global crude steel production also decreased to 1,864.0 MT for the year 2020, registering a fall of 0.9 per cent compared to 1,880.1 MT metal produced in 2019, the report said.

At 99.6 MT in 2020, India, however, remained the second largest producer in the world after global leader China, the worldsteel data showed.

China produced 1,053.0 MT of crude steel in 2020, registering a growth of 5.2 per cent over 1,001.3 MT in 2019.

Japan has reported a fall of 16.2 per cent in its output at 83.2 MT, as against 99.3 MT in 2019.

Russia produced 7.4 MT steel, up 2.6 per cent over 71.6 MT in the preceding year. According to the data, the US has registered a 17.2 per cent fall in output at 72.7 MT, compared to 87.8 MT a year ago.

In 2020, South Korea's steel output fell by 6 per cent to 67.1 MT from 71.4 MT in 2019.

Turkey produced 35.8 MT steel in 2020, a rise of 6 per cent over 33.7 MT in the year previous year.

Germany registered a fall of 10 per cent in production at 35.7 MT, compared to 39.6 MT in 2019.

The output of Brazil was at 31.0 MT, down 4.9 per cent from 32.6 MT a year ago. While Iran's output in 2020 was at 29.0 MT as against 25.6 MT, a rise of 13.4 per cent.

With members in every major steel-producing country, Brussels-based worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Its members represent around 85 per cent of global steel production.