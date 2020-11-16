India's diesel sales fall 5% YoY in early November

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Nov 16 2020, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 14:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's diesel sales fell five per cent in the first half of November compared with the previous year, preliminary data showed on Monday, after rising for the first time in eight months during the month of October.

Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40 per cent of overall refined fuel sales in India, fell five per cent year-over-year to 2.86 million tonnes during the first fifteen days of November.

Sales of gasoline rose marginally to 1.03 million tonnes, the industry data showed.

diesel
India
Oil Marketing Companies

