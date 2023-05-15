India's exports fall 12.7% to $34.66 billion in April

India's exports dipped by 12.7 per cent year on year to $ 34.66 billion in April this year, the government data showed on Monday.

Imports too declined by about 14 per cent to $ 49.9 billion as against $ 58.06 billion recorded in the same month last year, the data showed.

Also Read | India's exports to UAE may reach $50 billion by 2026-27

DGFT (Director General of Foreign Trade) Santosh Sarangi said that trade numbers for 2022-23 has been revised upwards.