India's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2 per cent to $34.48 billion as against $39.27 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.
Imports in December 2022 also declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month last year.
During April-December this fiscal the country's overall exports rose by 9 per cent to $332.76 billion. Imports during the period increased by 24.96 per cent to $551.7 billion.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite global headwinds, india's exports have held its head high.
