  • Jan 16 2023, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 16:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

India's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2 per cent to $34.48 billion as against $39.27 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.

Imports in December 2022 also declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month last year.

During April-December this fiscal the country's overall exports rose by 9 per cent to $332.76 billion. Imports during the period increased by 24.96 per cent to $551.7 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite global headwinds, india's exports have held its head high.

