India's exports in January dipped by 6.58%

Trade deficit in January stood at Rs 1.47 lakh crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 15 2023, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 17:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's exports in January dipped by 6.58 per cent to $32.91 billion, as against $35.23 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

Trade deficit in January stood at $17.75 billion.

Imports in January also declined by 3.63 per cent to $50.66 billion, as against $52.57 billion in the same month last year.

During April-January this fiscal, however, the country's merchandise exports rose by 8.51 per cent to $369.25 billion.

Imports during the period increased by 21.89 per cent to $602.20 billion.

Business News
Exports
trading
Imports
Indian markets

