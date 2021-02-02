India's exports rose by 5.37% in Jan on pharmaceutical and engineering sectors' growth

The country's exports grew 5.37 per cent year-on-year to $27.24 billion in January 2021, mainly driven by healthy growth in pharmaceuticals and engineering sectors, according to provisional data of the commerce ministry.

Imports during the month rose 2 per cent to $42 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $ 14.75 billion, the data showed.

Exports of pharmaceuticals and engineering grew 16.4 per cent ($293 million), and about 19 per cent ($1.16 billion), respectively.