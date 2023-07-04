India's fantasy sports' revenue up 24% during IPL 2023

India's fantasy sports' revenue rises 24% during IPL 2023

Over the past five IPL seasons since 2019, fantasy gaming apps have seen a compound annual growth of 18 per cent of cash users every year.

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jul 04 2023, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 15:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The revenue of fantasy gaming platforms during Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches rose 24 per cent from a year earlier to over Rs 2,800 crore ($342 million) with over 61 million users participating, a report by the Redseer consultancy said.

Fantasy gaming apps gained popularity in India during the pandemic. Many new companies entered the market to cash in on cricket's popularity and have launched virtual leagues and contests in other sports such as soccer.

Also Read: The rise of 'alternative' sports in India

The IPL, one of the most followed sporting events in India, held matches from mid-March to end-May, attracting millions of viewers, while gaming app players launched their own virtual contests.

"Playing fantasy sports is becoming a craze in the country," said Saurian Chachan, director, Redseer strategic consultancy, noting 35 per cent to 50 per cent of the revenue of fantasy sports platforms was driven by IPL matches.

Last week, fantasy gaming company Dream11 won a three-year contract to become a lead sponsor of India's national cricket team for three years, replacing educational technology firm Byju's after the end of a contract in March.

With betting illegal in India, unlike in many countries, Chachan said fantasy sports apps were promoted as "a game of skill", offering chances to win big cash prizes, based on the knowledge of game.

Over the past five IPL seasons since 2019, fantasy gaming apps have seen a compound annual growth of 18 per cent of cash users every year, while total market revenue in the same period has crossed over $1 billion, according to industry estimates.

Redseer estimated the IPL's latest season attracted advertisements amounting Rs 10,000 crore ($1.2 billion) - 65 per cent of which was earned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), its franchise and broadcasters, with the remaining 35 per cent by traditional media and internet platforms.

($1 = Rs 81.87) 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
India News
Fantasy Sports
Revenue
Indian Premier Legue
IPL
Dream11

Related videos

What's Brewing

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

 