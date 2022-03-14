India's February WPI inflation accelerates to 13.11%

India's annual wholesale price-based inflation accelerated to 13.11 per cent in February from the previous month's 12.96 per cent, government data showed on Monday.
February's figure was higher than 12.10 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, amid higher fuel prices, which were up 31.50 per cent on the year, versus 32.27 per cent in January.
