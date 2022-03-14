February WPI inflation accelerates to 13.11%

India's February WPI inflation accelerates to 13.11%

WPI stood at 12.96 per cent in the previous month

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 14 2022, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 12:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India's annual wholesale price-based inflation accelerated to 13.11 per cent in February from the previous month's 12.96 per cent, government data showed on Monday.

February's figure was higher than 12.10 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, amid higher fuel prices, which were up 31.50 per cent on the year, versus 32.27 per cent in January.

