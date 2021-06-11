India's forex reserves cross $600 billon mark for first time

The country's foreign exchange reserves crossed the $600 billion mark for the first time after increasing by $6.842 billion in the week ended June 4, RBI data showed on Friday.

The reserves surged to a record $605.008 billion in the reporting week, helped by a rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, as per weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the previous week ended May 28, 2021, the reserves had swelled by $5.271 billion to $598.165 billion.

In the reporting week, FCA jumped by $7.362 billion to $560.890 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves declined by $502 million to $37.604 billion.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped $1 million to $1.513 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also dropped by $16 million to $5 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.