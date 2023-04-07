India's forex reserves drop by $329 mln to $578.4

India's forex reserves drop by $329 million to $578.45 billion



PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 07 2023, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 19:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 India's forex reserves dropped by $329 million to $ 578.449 billion for the week ended March 31, on decline in gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.

The forex kitty had risen handsomely in the previous two reporting weeks, and rose by $5.977 billion to $ 578.778 billion for the week ended March 24.

For FY23, the overall kitty has dropped by $ 28.86 billion.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $ 645 billion.

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

For the week ended March 31, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $ 36 million to $ 509.691 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by $ 279 million to $ 45.20 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $ 27 million to $ 18.392 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was up by $ 14 million to $ 5.165 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

