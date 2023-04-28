India's forex reserves fall to $584.25 bn as of April 21 

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $584.25 billion as of April 21, from $586.41 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.
The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the RBI's reserves.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.
