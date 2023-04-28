India forex reserves fall to $584.25 bn as of April 21

India's forex reserves fall to $584.25 bn as of April 21 

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 28 2023, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 17:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $584.25 billion as of April 21, from $586.41 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the RBI's reserves.

Business News
Markets
foreign exchange
Currency
Economy
Forex

