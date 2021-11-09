India's fuel demand rose 0.8% y/y in October

Reuters
Reuters,
  Nov 09 2021
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 19:06 ist

India's fuel demand rose 0.8% in October compared with the same month last year to 17.87 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Tuesday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 3.4% higher from a year earlier at 2.75 million tonnes, while diesel sales slipped 5.6% year-on-year to 6.61 million tonnes, the data showed.

