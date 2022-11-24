SBI to consider raising Rs 10k crore via infra bonds

India's largest lender SBI to consider raising Rs 10,000 crore via infrastructure bonds

The fundraising, if approved, would be through a public issue or private placement during fiscal 2023, the bank added

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 24 2022, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 20:58 ist
Logo of the State Bank of India. Credit: Reuters File Photo

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said on Thursday it would consider raising funds by issuing up to Rs 10,000 crore of infrastructure bonds.

The executive committee of the central board of the bank will meet on November 29 to consider the fundraising, which will also include a greenshoe option of 50 billion rupees, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The fundraising, if approved, would be through a public issue or private placement during fiscal 2023, the bank added.

Analysts said in September that Indian banks might continue their fundraising spree over the next few months by issuing securities including infrastructure bonds as they rush to meet rising credit demand and lock in funds at cheaper rates.

Indian banks' credit growth was 17 per cent year-on-year in the 14 days ended November 4, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

SBI
Business News

What's Brewing

Mathura Police claim rats ate over 500 kg of marijuana

Mathura Police claim rats ate over 500 kg of marijuana

Villagers cut through hill in Odisha to build road

Villagers cut through hill in Odisha to build road

Mysuru Zoo celebrates gorilla Thabo's birthday

Mysuru Zoo celebrates gorilla Thabo's birthday

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest WC scorer since Pele

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest WC scorer since Pele

Buffett donates over $750 mn to his family charities

Buffett donates over $750 mn to his family charities

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

 