India's March trade deficit widens to $13.93 billion: Trade ministry

Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2021, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 19:12 ist
India's trade deficit in goods widened to $13.93 billion in March from $9.98 billion during the same period a year earlier, revised trade data released by the government on Thursday showed.

Merchandise exports rose 60.29% in March from a year earlier to $34.45 billion, while imports were up 53.74% to $48.38 billion, the data showed.

For the whole fiscal year ended on March 31, the goods exports were down 7.26% to $290.63 billion while imports fell 18.02% to $398.18 billion from a year earlier, the data showed.

