India's merchandise exports rise 23.52% to $40.13 billion in June; trade deficit at record $26.18 billion

  Jul 14 2022
  updated: Jul 14 2022
India's merchandise exports in June grew by 23.52 per cent to $40.13 billion, while the trade deficit ballooned to a record of $26.18 billion, according to the government data released on Thursday.

Imports expanded by 57.55 per cent to $66.31 billion in June compared to the year-ago month, the data showed.

The trade deficit stood at $9.60 billion in June 2021.

Cumulative exports in April-June 2022-23 rose by about 24.51 per cent to $118.96 billion, while imports increased 49.47 per cent to $189.76 billion during the period.

The trade deficit during the first three months of this fiscal widened to $70.80 billion from $31.42 billion in the year-ago period.

