India's mobile subscribers down by 1.28cr in Dec: Trai

India's mobile subscriber count down by 1.28 crore in Dec 2021, says Trai data

Reliance Jio lost about 1.29 crore wireless subscribers

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 17 2022, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 16:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The mobile user count in India fell by 1.28 crore in December 2021 compared to the previous month, with Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea suffering subscriber losses, even as Bharti Airtel added customers, Trai data showed on Thursday.

Reliance Jio lost about 1.29 crore wireless subscribers, and that pulled down its mobile subscriber tally to 41.57 crore in December 2021.

Vodafone Idea lost 16.14 lakh mobile subscribers, and its base stood at 26.55 crore in December 2021.

In contrast, Airtel gained 4.75 lakh customers, ramping up its wireless user base to 35.57 crore, as per monthly subscriber data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Reliance Jio
Mobile
Vodafone
Trai
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Bappi Lahiri funeral: Family & Friends bid final adieu!

Bappi Lahiri funeral: Family & Friends bid final adieu!

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

First woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

First woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

A clock could transform fundamental physics

A clock could transform fundamental physics

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

 