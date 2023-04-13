India's passenger vehicle sales up 26.7% in FY23

India's passenger vehicle sales up 26.7% in FY23

  • Apr 13 2023, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 12:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's passenger vehicles sales grew 26.7 per cent in the fiscal year 2022-23, as chip shortages eased and demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) surged, an auto industry body said on Thursday.

Also Read | Toyota to launch 10 new battery Electric Vehicle models by 2026

Wholesale passenger vehicle volumes for the year rose to 3.9 million units from 3.1 million units a year ago, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), which records sales to dealers, said.

