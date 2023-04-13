India's passenger vehicle sales up 26.7% in FY23

India's passenger vehicles sales grew 26.7 per cent in the fiscal year 2022-23, as chip shortages eased and demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) surged, an auto industry body said on Thursday.

Wholesale passenger vehicle volumes for the year rose to 3.9 million units from 3.1 million units a year ago, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), which records sales to dealers, said.