India's real estate sector projected to cross $1 tn by 2030: Housing Secretary

Indian real estate sector is projected to cross $1 trillion by 2030, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said on Monday.

By 2030, when we are projecting our economy to go up to $10 trillion, nearly 10 per cent of that will come from the real estate sector itself," Mishra said at a virtual event to launch Housing Price Index, created by realty portal Housing.com and Indian School of Business (ISB) in association with industry body NAREDCO.

"In 2019-20, real estate sector contributed nearly 7 per cent to our GDP. Its total contribution was to the tune of $200 billion to our GDP," he said.

The secretary said the real estate sector has transformed in the last seven years and implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, popularly known as RERA, has played an important part in making a paradigm change.

Except West Bengal and Nagaland, all states have implemented the central law.

Mishra said a large number of real estate projects and property brokers are registered under RERA. Mishra said the data will be collected from developers and then the same will be analysed through data analytics.

The secretary said the index will give an insight for further growth of the sector and will help homebuyers as well as policymakers.

Mishra said he had asked CREDAI and NAREDCO, the two major associations for real estate, to create a digital platform for real estate, similar to Amazon, and some progress has been made in this regard.