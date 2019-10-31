India's Sept infrastructure output down 5.2%: Govt

  Oct 31 2019
  • updated: Oct 31 2019, 18:54pm ist
India's infrastructure output fell 5.2% in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

During April-September, output grew 1.3% from the year-ago period, according to the data.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of India's industrial output.

