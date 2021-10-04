India's September gold imports surge nearly 8 times as prices drop

India's gold imports in September soared 658 per cent from last year's lower base as a correction in local prices to the lowest level in nearly six months prompted jewellers to step up purchases for the upcoming festive season, a government source said.
India imported 91 tonnes of gold in September, compared to 12 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on Monday on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.
In value terms, September imports surged to $5.1 billion from $601 million a year ago, he said.
