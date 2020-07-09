TCS Q1 profit falls 14%, misses estimates on virus hit

India's TCS Q1 profit falls 14%, misses estimates on coronavirus hit

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 09 2020, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 20:56 ist

Indian software behemoth Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) reported a lower first-quarter profit on Thursday, missing estimates, as the Covid-19 pandemic forced its clients to cut spending on IT services.

TCS said net profit for the three months ended June 30 fell 13.8% year-on-year to 70.08 billion rupees ($934.94 million). Analysts' on average had expected a profit of 77.05 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose marginally to 383.22 billion rupees from 381.72 billion rupees a year ago.

TCS, the country's largest IT exporter, is the first among its peers to report earnings in what is expected to be one of the worst quarters for the sector due to the pandemic. ($1 = 74.9563 Indian rupees)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

TCS
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 