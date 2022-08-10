Indices marginally up; Sensex above 58,900

Indices marginally up; Sensex above 58,900

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 10 2022, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 09:51 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Indices opened lukewarm on Wednesday with Sensex up 62.13 points to 58,915.20 points in morning trade. Meanwhile Nifty advanced 18.30 points to 17,543.40.

Shares edged higher on Wednesday, led by the consumer goods and banking sectors while losses in tech stocks kept gains in check, as traders looked ahead to U.S. inflation data for clues on the pace of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

More to follow...

Markets
Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Business News

