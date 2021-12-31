Indices open higher on the last day of 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 31 2021, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 09:39 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Benchmark indices opened in the green on the last day of 2021, with Sensex jumping 364.54 points to reclaim 58,158.86 in the opening session, while Nifty surged 104.05 points to 17,308.00.

