Markets bleed as Sensex falls 200 pts, Nifty below 16k

Indices open in red; Sensex falls over 200 pts, Nifty below 16,700

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 25 2022, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 09:41 ist

Indian equity benchmarks on Monday traded lower in opening deals, snapping their six-day winning run with Sensex opening near 56,000 and Nifty at 16,700.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 226 points or 0.40 per cent to 55,846 in the early session, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 57 points or 0.34 per cent lower to trade at 16,663.

More to follow

