Indices open nearly flat ahead of weekend

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 14 2021, 09:48 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 09:48 ist
Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Benchmark indices opened nearly flat on Friday.

Sensex advanced 60.21 points to 48,751.01 in the opening session while Nifty inched 23.40 points higher to 14,719.90.

More to follow...

BSE
NSE
Sensex
Nifty
Markets

