Indices open nearly flat; Sensex below 58K

Benchmark index Sensex opened nearly flat on Monday. the 30-share index was at 57,929.61, up 65.68 points or 0.11 per cent. Meanwhile Nifty was at 17,329.50, up marginally.
Maruti, Tata Steel and Wipro were the top gainers on Sensex, up over 2 per cent, while Asian Paints and Kotak Bank were the worst hit.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'
Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title
DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb
BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar
70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka
'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record
'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA
Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war
Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases