Indices open nearly flat; Sensex below 58K

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 21 2022, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 09:38 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Benchmark index Sensex opened nearly flat on Monday. the 30-share index was at 57,929.61, up 65.68 points or 0.11 per cent. Meanwhile Nifty was at 17,329.50, up marginally.

Maruti, Tata Steel and Wipro were the top gainers on Sensex, up over 2 per cent, while Asian Paints and Kotak Bank were the worst hit.

 

Business News
Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Markets

