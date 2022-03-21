Indices open nearly flat; Sensex below 58K

Benchmark index Sensex opened nearly flat on Monday. the 30-share index was at 57,929.61, up 65.68 points or 0.11 per cent. Meanwhile Nifty was at 17,329.50, up marginally.

Maruti, Tata Steel and Wipro were the top gainers on Sensex, up over 2 per cent, while Asian Paints and Kotak Bank were the worst hit.

