Indices tank to 30-month low

Indian indices touched their lowest level in 30 months as markets marked their second-biggest loss in points terms on Monday, which led to a crash of over 10,000 points on BSE Sensex over the past two months.

On Monday, the 30-share benchmark Sensex, which has now marked its top three losses in a span of five trading sessions after a 2,713-point bashing, closed at 31,390.07, down 10,563 points (25%) over its all-time closing high of 41,952.63 points on January 14, 2020.

Similarly, the broader index 50-share NSE Nifty crashed by 3,164.9 points (26%) now to 9,197.40 (crashing 758 points or 7.61% during the day) from its all-time closing high of 12,362.3 points on January 14. As foreign fund pull-out continued at an unprecedented level, the rupee tanked by 49 paise to close at 74.23 against the US dollar.