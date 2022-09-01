IndiGo plane enroute to Udaipur suffers engine vibrations; returns to Delhi

IndiGo plane enroute to Udaipur faces engine vibrations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the incident

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 01 2022, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 21:59 ist
IndiGo flight. Credit: PTI File Photo

An IndiGo aircraft enroute to Udaipur returned to the national capital on Thursday due to "engine vibrations" and the plane has been grounded, according to a senior DGCA official.

This is the second such incident during the day where a plane returned to Delhi airport due to technical issues.

The official said that an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Udaipur, operated by an A320 neo aircraft, did an air turnback after there were vibrations in engine 2.

The plane landed safely and has been grounded. DGCA will conduct a detailed probe into the incident, the official added.

A statement from IndiGo on the incident was awaited.

Earlier in the day, a SpiceJet plane, carrying 89 passengers, that took off for Nashik from the national capital returned midway due to an "autopilot" snag. The incident will also be probed by the DGCA. 

DGCA
India News
Indigo
Business News

