IndiGo plane enroute to Udaipur suffers engine vibrations; returns to Delhi

An IndiGo aircraft enroute to Udaipur returned to the national capital on Thursday due to "engine vibrations" and the plane has been grounded, according to a senior DGCA official.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the incident.

This is the second such incident during the day where a plane returned to Delhi airport due to technical issues.

The official said that an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Udaipur, operated by an A320 neo aircraft, did an air turnback after there were vibrations in engine 2.

The plane landed safely and has been grounded. DGCA will conduct a detailed probe into the incident, the official added.

A statement from IndiGo on the incident was awaited.

Earlier in the day, a SpiceJet plane, carrying 89 passengers, that took off for Nashik from the national capital returned midway due to an "autopilot" snag. The incident will also be probed by the DGCA.