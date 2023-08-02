IndiGo posts record quarterly profit on strong demand, lower fuel prices

IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation Ltd reported a record quarterly profit on Wednesday on strong demand for air travel and a fall in jet fuel prices.

India's biggest airline by market share posted a profit of 30.87 billion rupees ($373.87 million) for the three months to June 30, compared with a loss of 10.65 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations jumped nearly 30 per cent to 166.83 billion rupees.

Fuel costs for the company fell 12.7 per cent in the June quarter from a year earlier, it said.

The airline benefited from troubles at smaller rivals Go First and Spicejet, as well as a strong recovery in air travel demand in the world's third-largest aviation market.

IndiGo's yields, a metric for profitability, fell 1.2 per cent year-over-year to 5.18 rupees per kilometre.

The low-cost carrier's load factor, or the passenger carrying capacity being utilised, improved by nine percentage points to 88.6 per cent.

The company expects capacity to rise by about 25 per cent from a year earlier in the current quarter.