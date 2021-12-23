IndiGo signs codeshare pactwith Air France-KLM

IndiGo signs codeshare pactwith Air France-KLM

A codeshare pact allows each party to use its distribution system to sell seats of the other’s flights

Reshab Shaw
Reshab Shaw, DHNS,
  • Dec 23 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 22:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

Indian budget airline IndiGo has inked a codeshare agreement with Air France-KLM, opening up the European airline’s global network of over 250 destinations to its passengers, effective February 2022. The deal, subject to necessary government approval, will also give the European airline access to 25 new Indian destinations.

From its hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France-KLM currently serves four Indian cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

“The pact is going to be an interesting dynamic in 2022 because air traffic will explode in India. The fact that an international carrier is signing a codeshare pact with its Indian counterpart, is an indication that it will pump in more flights in our domestic market,” said Rohit Tomar, Managing Partner of aviation consulting firm Caladrius Aero Consulting.

IndiGo already has codeshare agreements with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines.

Interglobe Aviation shares, the parent company of Indigo, rose as much as 2.7% to touch an intraday high of Rs 1974.95 and finally closed up at Rs 1,970.10 on Thursday in BSE.

A codeshare pact allows each party to use its distribution system to sell seats of the other’s flights.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indigo
flights
Aviation
business

What's Brewing

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

 