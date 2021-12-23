IndiGo signs codeshare pactwith Air France-KLM

Indian budget airline IndiGo has inked a codeshare agreement with Air France-KLM, opening up the European airline’s global network of over 250 destinations to its passengers, effective February 2022. The deal, subject to necessary government approval, will also give the European airline access to 25 new Indian destinations.

From its hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France-KLM currently serves four Indian cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

“The pact is going to be an interesting dynamic in 2022 because air traffic will explode in India. The fact that an international carrier is signing a codeshare pact with its Indian counterpart, is an indication that it will pump in more flights in our domestic market,” said Rohit Tomar, Managing Partner of aviation consulting firm Caladrius Aero Consulting.

IndiGo already has codeshare agreements with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines.

Interglobe Aviation shares, the parent company of Indigo, rose as much as 2.7% to touch an intraday high of Rs 1974.95 and finally closed up at Rs 1,970.10 on Thursday in BSE.

A codeshare pact allows each party to use its distribution system to sell seats of the other’s flights.

