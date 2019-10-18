IndiGo's Rahul Bhatia takes feud to US court: Report

IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) co-founder Rahul Bhatia has sought intervention of a US court to retrieve correspondence from the company's Independent Director Anupam Khanna, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Bhatia has alleged that Khanna has been "acting in concert" with another co-founder Rakesh Gangwal. He is seeking damages and information related to the arbitration proceedings he initiated in London as Gangwal is based in Florida and Khanna in Maryland.

The latest move comes about a fortnight after Bhatia moved the London Court of International Arbitration against Gangwal and the latter's RG Group. In his filing, Bhatia had alleged that Gangwal breached the shareholders agreement and Articles of Association, as per the report.

Over the past few months, there have been differences between the two co-founders. The issue came to light after Gangwal approached market regulator Sebi, alleging corporate governance violations at IndiGo. These included related-party transactions between IndiGo and InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE). He alleged that Bhatia's IGE had overt influence over the appointment of directors and senior management, thereby controlling the airline's operations.

The airline's Board later amended its policy on related-party transactions, the Articles of Association and expanded the board, following which it seemed like the founders had made peace with each other.