IndusInd Bank Q1 profit rises 30 % to Rs 2,124 crore

IndusInd Bank Q1 profit rises 30 % to Rs 2,124 crore

Interest earned by the bank grew to Rs 10,730 crore over Rs 8,182 crore in June 2022.

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2023, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 19:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported a 30 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,124 crore for the June quarter, helped by a decline in bad loans.

The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,631 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 12,939 crore from Rs 10,113 crore in the same period a year ago, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Read | HDFC Bank Q1 net profit jumps 29% to Rs 12,370 crore

Interest earned by the bank grew to Rs 10,730 crore over Rs 8,182 crore in June 2022.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 1.94 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 2.35 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans, eased to 0.58 per cent as against 0.67 per cent in the year-ago period.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank increased to 18.40 per cent from 18.14 per cent in the same quarter of FY23.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
IndusInd Bank
Earnings

Related videos

What's Brewing

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

 