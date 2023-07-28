Industrialist Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra govt's first 'Udyog Ratna' award

The Maharashtra government has decided to confer the first 'Udyog Ratna' award on veteran industrialist and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, state Industries Minister Uday Samant has said.
Awards for young entrepreneur, woman entrepreneur, and Marathi entrepreneur will also be given, Samant announced in the state legislative council on Thursday.
Also Read | Tata to invest Rs 42,500 crore to build EV battery plant in UK
"Just like the Maharashtra Bhushan award, which is presented to distinguished persons, the state government has decided to confer the Udyog Ratna award to Ratan Tata," said on Thursday.
He said a meeting was held regarding this by a committee comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and him as the industries minister.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes
Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out
Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals
Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary
Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals
Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa