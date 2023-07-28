Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Industrialist Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra govt's first 'Udyog Ratna' award

State Industries Minister Uday Samant announced this in the state legislative council on Thursday.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 28 2023, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 15:15 ist
Ratan Tata. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Maharashtra government has decided to confer the first 'Udyog Ratna' award on veteran industrialist and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, state Industries Minister Uday Samant has said.

Awards for young entrepreneur, woman entrepreneur, and Marathi entrepreneur will also be given, Samant announced in the state legislative council on Thursday.

Also Read | Tata to invest Rs 42,500 crore to build EV battery plant in UK

"Just like the Maharashtra Bhushan award, which is presented to distinguished persons, the state government has decided to confer the Udyog Ratna award to Ratan Tata," said on Thursday.

He said a meeting was held regarding this by a committee comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and him as the industries minister.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Tata Sons
Ratan Tata
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

 