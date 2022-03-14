Inflation data likely to decide market course

Equity markets bounced back strongly this week following BJP’s big win in the state elections coupled with significant cool off seen in the Brent crude prices. Nifty, after touching a low of 15,683 during the week, sprung back sharply by 6%, snapping 4 week losses. Nifty and Sensex gained 385/1216 points respectively, up 2.4% and 2.2%, to close at 16,630/55,550.

Midcap100/Small100 too rallied, and were up 2.5%/4.2% respectively. All the sectors ended in green with pharma and media outperforming – gaining more than 6% each. Metals, PSU Banks, IT, realty and infra were up around 3% each.

The intensity of FIIs selling continued with outflow of Rs 22,000 crore this week (till Thursday) while for CY22 till date, outflow has been almost Rs 1.3 lakh crore. DIIs continue buying and they bought Rs 16,000 crore this week (till Thursday).

Global cues were mixed amid falling oil prices, surging US inflation and failure of cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine. US inflation accelerated to a 40-year high in February 22 to 7.9%, thus, suggesting the FED could move more aggressively to curb the inflation.

Investors also weighed the European Central Bank’s decision to unwind stimulus measures sooner than expected. On the other hand, oil prices witnessed their biggest weekly drops since November after accelerating on fears of escalating bans on Russian oil.

Domestic markets reacted positively to the assembly election outcome which favoured the ruling BJP led NDA in 4 out of 5 states. BJP’s comfortable victory would mean continued political stability, policy and reform momentum as well as fading of any risks associated with political uncertainty in an already volatile and uncertain market context.

Nifty has seen a sharp recovery of around 6% from lows of 15680 hit this week. However it is still down 10% from its Jan’22 peak. In contrast, the broader market has witnessed a much sharper sell-off.

Of the NSE 500 constituents, 72% of the stocks are trading more than 20% lower from their respective 52-week highs. With election behind, the equity markets will move on to more important aspects in the near term – the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical conflict, the US Fed rate hikes, elevated crude oil prices and the RBI’s response to rising inflationary pressures in the economy.

India’s inflation data is due March 14 (Monday), which would provide some direction with regards to RBI course of action. We expect markets to stay volatile until the existing headwinds subside. Valuations though at a P/E ~19x FY23E EPS for Nifty look relatively more reasonable.

(The writer is Head-Retail Research at MOFSL)

