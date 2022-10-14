Infographic | As 5G comes to India, here's what customers think about it

Mobile subscribers will get up to 600 megabits per second speed in a 5G network during the launch phase and handsets are expected to work at par with professional computers for accessing apps and data processing, according to industry players.

Reliance Jio has started providing 5G services to select customers in parts of four cities -- Delhi Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi -- and Bharti Airtel in parts of eight cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, and Siliguri -- to all customers with 5G handsets.

Subscribers of both companies will not require to replace the existing sim for availing of 5G services.

Here's what the consumers think about using a 5G network, purchasing a device that supports the 5G services, and more, as per a survey conducted by LocalCricles: