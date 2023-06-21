Infographics | India-US trade relations

All eyes are glued on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States as a landmark event that is anticipated to strengthen the bilateral ties between the countries.

The Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) data for the year 2021 shows that the trade relations between India and the United states have only improved over time. Annually the exports from India to the United States have increased at the rate of 10.1 per cent.

In the year 2021, India exported materials worth $71.2 billion to the United States. The main products India has exported include diamonds ($10.2 billion), packaged medicaments ($7.44 billion) and Jewellery ($3.6 billion).

On the other hand, in the year 2021 the United States exported products worth $39.1 billion to India. Major products the US exported to India include crude petroleum ($9.68 billion), diamonds ($5.3 billion), and petroleum gas ($1.87 billion). The rate of US exports to India has also increased at 9. 73 per cent annually.

