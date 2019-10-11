Infosys announces dividend of Rs 8 per share

Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys has announced an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share for its shareholders.

The record date for the interim dividend has been fixed on October 24, 2019. The company had earlier fixed record date of October 23, 2019, but changed in wake of exchange holiday on account of assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The payout date of the dividend is on October 30, 2019.

The company also said that it had completed the buyback of shares in August. “The Company completed its share buyback of Rs 8,260 crore on August 26, 2019. With this the company completed the additional capital return program of upto Rs 13,000 crore announced in April 2018,” it said in a statement.

On Thursday, despite disappointing results, country’s largest IT services firm, TCS had also announced dividend of Rs 45 per share – Rs 40 per share of special dividend and Rs 5 per share as interim dividend.