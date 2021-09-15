Infosys announces strategic collaboration with SAP

Through this collaboration, Infosys will leverage business process intelligence (BPI) from SAP

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 15 2021, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 17:07 ist
Infosys on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with SAP. Credit: iStock Photo

Infosys on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with SAP, a market leader in enterprise application software, to provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to enterprises.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will leverage business process intelligence (BPI) from SAP to identify opportunities and obstacles in the transformation journey and create a roadmap for clients, Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said in a statement.

Executive Vice President & Global Head of Enterprise Application Services, Infosys, Dinesh Rao, said, “As we navigate through Cloud, BPI becomes an essential component of the transformation journey for enterprises".

"Given our strong relationship with SAP, we will continue to deliver value and innovative solutions to our clients", he said.

General Manager, Business Process Intelligence, SAP, Rouven Morato, said the value of BPI extends beyond IT and actually impacts how businesses operate.

