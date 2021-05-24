Infosys co-founder Shibulal buys shares worth Rs 100 cr

Infosys co-founder Shibulal buys company shares worth Rs 100 crore

S D Shibulal had purchased the firm's scrips worth Rs 100 crore on May 12 and 19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 24 2021, 23:45 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 00:09 ist
Shibulal bought over 7.45 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,342.05 per share. Credit: Reuters photo

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal on Monday purchased shares worth Rs 100 crore of the IT major through an open market transaction.

Shibulal bought over 7.45 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,342.05 per share, valuing the transaction at Rs 100 crore, BSE block deal data showed.

At the end of the March 2021 quarter, Shibulal held a 0.05 per cent stake in the company.

As per a separate transaction, Shibulal's wife Kumari sold over 7.45 lakh shares on Monday at the same price of Rs 1,342.05 apiece.

According to shareholding data for March 2021 quarter, Kumari, a promoter of the firm held 0.21 per cent stake in the firm.

Prior to this, S D Shibulal had purchased the firm's scrips worth Rs 100 crore on May 12 and for Rs 100 crore on May 19, through open market deals.

The scrips were offloaded by Kumari Shibulal on both the occasions.

Shares of Infosys on Monday ended 0.48 per cent lower at Rs 1,348.15 apiece on the BSE.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Infosys
BSE
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

 