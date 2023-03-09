Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain ops

IT services company Infosys on Thursday said it has collaborated with mobility specialist ZF to revamp its supply chain with SAP Integrated Business Planning and Infosys Cobalt.

Infosys was chosen to assist ZF on this transformation journey for its expertise in SAP IBP implementation and a plethora of in-house tools and accelerators, backed by efficient teams, according to a release.

With this engagement with the aftermarket division of ZF, Infosys has implemented SAP IBP for demand planning and inventory optimisation.

"As a part of this initiative, Infosys leveraged its hybrid agile implementation methodology to replace multiple legacy demand planning tools at ZF Aftermarket, with a unified, global SAP platform.

"Further, by facilitating a two-way flow of business-critical data between the new platform and external systems, Infosys has helped facilitate complex operations planning with complete automation of safety stock," the release said.

The release, however, did not divulge the financial details of the engagement.

The implementation has enabled advanced demand forecasting, collaborative planning, improved responsiveness and efficiency, transparency, and interactive user experience across ZF Aftermarket’s supply chain.

ZF is a global technology company, supplying systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said the ability to forecast demand and optimise inventory is a key competitive advantage in the era of increased macroeconomic and geopolitical complexities.

"We are delighted to have collaborated with ZF and helped make their supply chain more resilient and intelligent by leveraging Infosys Cobalt.

"Our extended collaboration will continue to accelerate this leading automotive supplier's ambitious digital transformation strategies and equip them with the agility and flexibility they need to deliver world-class products to their clients," Singh said.