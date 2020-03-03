Infosys enters global alliance with IBM

Bengaluru based IT major Infosys and global IT firm IBM on Thursday entered in a global alliance to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journey using the IBM public cloud, the IT major said.

The collaboration will help enterprises, including those in a range of regulated industries such as financial services, insurance and healthcare, to transition, modernise and transform their enterprise work-loads and applications by tapping into the security, open innovation and enterprise capabilities of the IBM public cloud.

As part of the relationship, Infosys will also offer its clients access to Red Hat’s portfolio of open source offerings on the IBM public cloud. This will provide enterprises a greater level of scale, resources and capabilities to accelerate the impact of their cloud-driven digital transformation, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, “Enterprises cannot truly succeed at digital transformation without leveraging cloud - be it transforming processes, expanding into new markets, launching new products, automating operations or elevating customer experience, cloud is the true enabler to complete digital transformation. But enterprises, especially in highly regulated and data sensitive industries are worried about privacy, regulatory compliance, security and system downtime as they embark on this transformation journey. Our collaboration with IBM will help enterprises across industries address these concerns and accelerate their digital transformation journey on IBM public cloud.”

On the collaboration, Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Cognitive Applications and Ecosystems, IBM, said, “As businesses today continue to migrate critical workloads to the public cloud, they are demanding the highest levels of security and control to ensure their data is not compromised."

Infosys will be the first Global System Integrator to join the new IBM Public Cloud Ecosystem, to help bring IBM public cloud services to clients via service providers. As part of the program, Infosys will be able to deploy technical expertise from IBM to support clients in their move to IBM public cloud. IBM will work with Infosys and its clients to speed efforts such as proof of concepts, running cloud pilots, staffing client innovation centers and other mechanisms designed to deliver value quickly and securely, the filings stated.

Infosys shares at the BSE ended the day at Rs 746.30, up 0.26% from close on Monday.