Infosys Foundation launches four mobile labs in Karnataka

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of IT major Infosys, on Monday announced the launch of four mobile laboratories — also called 'Lab Built on Wheels' — to provide cost-effective diagnostic solutions.
The Foundation had signed an MoU with Rotary Bangalore Southwest Charitable Trust (Rotary Trust), to support with a grant of Rs 4 crore to make these laboratories.
Together with Rotary Trust, it handed the mobile laboratories to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The launch event was also attended by Executive Vice President and the Group Head of Human Resource Development, Infosys, Krish Shankar and other dignitaries from the government and Rotary Trust.
"Rotary Trust has collaborated with Saicorp Health Technologies (SHTPL) who have set up these labs in accordance with BSL level 2 safety standards," Infosys Foundation said in a statement.
Each mobile lab is equipped with a medical unit, pharmacy, and a minimal invasive emergency care unit, it said.
