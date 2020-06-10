Infosys headcount up by 166% but electricity consumption by only 20% in one decade

Infy manpower up by 166%, power consumption only by 20%

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 10 2020, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 17:06 ist
Infosys reduced the use of non-recyclable and single- use plastics by 91 per cent since 2018, it added. Credit: Reuters Photo

Infosys Limited has said 44.3 per cent of total electricity across the company's campuses in India was from renewable sources in 2019-2020.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company said it limited its absolute increase in electricity consumption to 20 per cent, while the employee strength grew by 166 per cent over the last decade.

According to the company's 13th Annual Sustainability Report released recently, Infosys achieved a 33.5 MW reduction in connected load due to energy efficiency retrofits over the last decade.

Infosys commissioned an additional 10 MW capacity in the solar plant at Sira in Karnataka, to make it a 40 MW plant. With this, the company now has a total capacity of about 60 MW of solar PV across Infosys, including rooftop and ground-mounted systems, it said.

Infosys reduced the use of non-recyclable and single- use plastics by 91 per cent since 2018, it added.

