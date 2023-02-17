Infosys names Shaji Mathew as Group Head of HR

India's second largest IT services company Infosys on Friday announced the appointment of Shaji Mathew as Group Head of Human Resources (HR).

The appointment is effective March 22, 2023, the company said in statement, adding that Mathew will be taking over from Krish Shankar who retires on March 21, 2023, after serving in this role since 2015.

Infosys has appointed Shaji Mathew as Group Head of Human Resources, the company statement said.

Based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the company's board also designated Mathew as an executive officer for the purpose of reporting under the rules of Securities and Exchange Commission and Key Managerial Personnel.

In his current role, Mathew is Infosys' global head of delivery for Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences.

He has also been steering the company's efforts to create a more inclusive workforce as the Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in India.

"Shaji is a rank holder from National Institute of Technology, Calicut and has completed a Global Leadership Programme from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He has served as the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry at the zonal level," Infosys said.

According to the release, Krish Shankar, during his tenure at Infosys, had led the development of a strong employee value proposition, helped build a digital skills-based ecosystem and enabled digital career paths for employees.