Infosys opens Sydney Living Lab

Sydney Living Lab is a high-tech co-creation space for digital innovation, part of a network of over 20 established globally, including Melbourne

  • Aug 01 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 16:46 ist
IT services major Infosys on Monday announced the opening of its Sydney Living Lab. Credit: Reuters File Photo

IT services major Infosys on Monday announced the opening of its Sydney Living Lab, a high-tech co-creation space for digital innovation, part of a network of over 20 established globally, including Melbourne.

The announcement was made during the Premier of New South Wales (NSW), Dominic Perrottet's visit to Infosys headquarters in Bengaluru.

"The Premier toured the expansive 81-acre Infosys Bengaluru Campus, and immersed in digital experiences in the Infosys Bengaluru Living Lab", an Infosys statement said.

"This included the Cybersecurity Command Centre, SUPRAP, Metaverse Foundry and Digital Twin experiences". This NSW Living Lab is a 160 sqm co-creation space in Infosys' new Sydney office, which spans 2,030 sqm, it was stated. "It will bring together Infosys' digital ecosystem including clients, partners, start-ups, academia and government to inspire and nurture innovative digital solutions", the statement added.

