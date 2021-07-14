Infosys profit jumps to Rs 5,195 crore, raises revenue view on digital boom

Software services firm Infosys Ltd raised its annual revenue forecast on Wednesday and posted a jump in quarterly profit, as it won more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital offerings during the pandemic.

The company, India's second-largest IT services firm by revenue, said it expects revenue growth of 14% to 16% for the financial year to March 2022, compared with the 12% to 14% growth predicted in April.

Infosys also maintained its margin forecast for fiscal 2022 at 22% to 24%.

Infosys and rivals Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Wipro Ltd have benefited from a trend of global companies tapping IT outsourcers as they ramp up investments in services ranging from cloud-computing, digital payment infrastructure, crypto platforms to cyber-security.

Bengaluru-based Infosys' consolidated net profit climbed 22.7% to Rs 5,195 crore ($696.89 million) in the three months to June 30, from a year earlier, while revenue from operations climbed 17.9% to Rs 27,896 crore.