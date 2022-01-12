Infosys profit rises 12% to Rs 5,809 crore as digital push boosts demand

Infosys Ltd on Wednesday bumped up its annual revenue forecast and posted a near 12 per cent jump in quarterly profit, riding on strong demand for its software services from businesses accelerating their digital transformation due to the pandemic.

The country's second-largest IT services firm by revenue said it expects revenue growth of 19.5 per cent-20 per cent on a constant currency basis for the financial year to March, compared with the 16.5 per cent-17.5 per cent growth predicted in October.

"We expect the healthy technology spend to continue with large enterprises progressing on their digital transformations," Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said in a statement.

India's $194-billion IT industry has been a big beneficiary from the pandemic spurring global companies to bolster investments in services ranging from cloud-computing, digital payment infrastructure to cyber-security.

Crosstown rival Wipro earlier on Wednesday reported a 30 per cent rise in revenue for the December quarter and a near flat net profit, while the country's largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services, is set to announce results later in the day.

Bengaluru-based Infosys' consolidated net profit climbed to Rs 5,809 crore ($786.06 million) in the December quarter, from Rs 5,197 crore a year earlier.

Revenue rose to Rs 318.67 billion, with the banking, financial services and insurance unit, which accounts for over a third of the total, posting a 16.85 per cent growth in the quarter.

